Bates-Diop leads Ohio State to 82-72 win over Radford

"Our guys have found him and freed him up," Holtmann said.

Ohio State led by 10 at the half but the Highlanders presented problems with their press, although they failed to take advantage.

Each team committed 15 turnovers, but OSU converted them to 24 points compared to 16 for Radford and the Buckeyes shot 43.3 per cent from the floor despite the pressure.

"They made shots we tend to like people to shoot against the press," Radford coach Mike Jones said.

BIG PICTURE:

Radford in its opener Friday vs. Georgia Southwestern trailed by two at halftime but started the second half on a 21-5 run that led to a 72-63 win. The Highlanders had the role reversed against the Buckeyes by being outscored 17-1 in the first 6 1/2 minutes after the break. "The second half we showed a lack of poise coming out of the locker room," Jones said.

Ohio State continues to take nurturing steps under Holtmann. The Buckeyes are learning his system and opening with two wins builds confidence in the transition.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Radford is 1-7 vs. Big Ten schools. Its lone win was 86-74 at Penn State on Nov. 24, 2015. . The Buckeyes are 3-0 vs. the Highlanders and 15-0 against the Big South. Holtmann, who coach Gardner-Webb in that conference, as well as at Butler, improved to 4-2 vs. Radford.

THEY SAID IT

"They certainly weren't as big as this team. They didn't have those big mountains standing in the paint on the weak side getting offensive rebounds." — Jones comparing Holtmann's Gardner-Webb teams to Ohio State.

UP NEXT:

Radford is on the road vs. East Carolina on Wednesday for the second of three consecutive away games.

Ohio State plays the third of four straight home games when it hosts Texas Southern on Thursday.

By Craig Merz, The Associated Press