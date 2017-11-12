Loyola (Chicago) beats Division III Eureka 96-69

CHICAGO — Aundre Jackson was one of three Loyola (Ill.) players with 14 points and he grabbed nine rebounds as the Ramblers beat Division III Eureka 96-69 on Sunday.

It was the Ramblers 11th straight win against non-Division I teams.

Ben Richardson and Marques Townes also scored 14 for Loyola (2-0), which hung on for an 84-80 win over Wright State on Friday night. Richardson made four of the Ramblers' 11 3-pointers against the Red Devils.

Loyola opened the game with a 14-3 run and led 55-40 at halftime behind Jackson's 14 points and seven rebounds. Donte Ingram scored nine of Loyola's first 11 points of the second half to extend the lead to 66-42. Ingram finished with 10 points and Cameron Satterwhite scored 12.