Aiken's bomb lifts Harvard over UMass 70-67 in OT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Sophomore Bryce Aiken scored a career-high 30 points and made the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime to give Harvard a 70-67 win against Massachusetts on Sunday.

As he brought the ball up the court, Aiken made a move as if attempting to go to the rim. He stopped, got his defender off balance, stepped back and buried the shot from approximately 26 feet. Luwane Pipkins made a 3 for UMass to tie the game at 67 with eight seconds left.

Pipkins also made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 58 with seven seconds left in regulation, and Aiken missed a short-shot attempt as time expired.

With 72 seconds left, Pipkins converted a 3-point play for a 53-51 Minuteman lead. Corey Johnson followed with a 3 for Harvard (2-0) for the lead before Pipkins countered with a layup to give UMass (1-1) its last lead of the game.