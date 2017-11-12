Jaguars rally to beat Chargers 20-17 in OT for 3rd straight

"Never seen it before," Lynn said.

The Jaguars (6-3) punted to start overtime, but the Chargers (3-6) gave it right back — along with the game. A.J. Bouye wrestled a deep pass away from Travis Benjamin on third down and returned it to the 2-yard line. A taunting call on cornerback Aaron Colvin pushed the Jaguars back 15 yards, but still well within Lambo's range.

Colvin's penalty was just the last in a crazy series of poor decisions for both teams. Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee was called for a taunting, which left the Jaguars facing a third-and-25 scenario. Bortles overthrew Lee on the ensuing play and was picked off for the second time.

"I can't throw those balls," Bortles said.

The Chargers had their own issues.

Rookie Austin Ekeler , filling in for starter Melvin Gordon, fumbled while trying to run out the clock with a three-point lead. The Jaguars appeared to return it for a touchdown, but safety Tashaun Gipson was ruled down after a replay review. Bortles' second interception allowed the Chargers to get away with that miscue, but Joey Bosa's penalty for unnecessary roughness proved more costly.

Instead of forcing Lambo to make a long-range kick, those 15 yards made it more like an extra point.

"I'm exhausted right now," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. "I'm shot."

PERRYMAN RETURNS

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman played his first game of the season following an ankle injury and did some good and some bad.

He finished with a team-high nine tackles, but also whiffed trying to stop Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette on one play.

"I made some plays and missed a couple of tackles, and I got to get that down," Perryman said. "But it felt good to get back out there."

INJURIES

Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns was carried to the locker room with a right leg injury late in regulation. ... Jaguars special teams ace Arrelious Benn injured his right knee in the first half and was later ruled out. ... Jaguars lost long-snapper Matt Overton (right shoulder) in the fourth quarter. ... Both teams played without their starting right tackle. Los Angeles' Joe Barksdale (foot) and Jacksonville's Jermey Parnell (knee) missed the game after being listed as questionable Friday.

BRADLEY RETURNS

Former Jaguars head coach and current Chargers defensive co-ordinator Gus Bradley returned to Jacksonville 11 months after being fired. Bradley, who went 14-48 in three-plus seasons in Jacksonville, avoided most pre-game contact with former players and assistants. A few Jaguars coaches tracked down Bradley on the opposite side of the field, but it was clear Bradley wanted to save any reunions for after the game.

UP NEXT

Chargers: Host Buffalo next Sunday, the first of three home games in four weeks.

Jaguars: Play at winless Cleveland next Sunday, the first of two straight on the road.

By Mark Long, The Associated Press