No. 5 Kentucky holds off Vermont 73-69

Vermont, which finished 29-6 last season and hadn't lost a regular-season game since an 81-69 setback to Butler last December, was led by Trae Bell-Haynes with 16 points. Anthony Lamb scored 15, Drew Urquhart had 13 and Ernie Duncan added 10.

"I'm so excited about this game because we're going to learn about ourselves," Calipari said. "We're going to learn about individuals, what they're capable of and maybe what they're not capable of. And we're going to learn. You're going to learn against an NCAA Tournament team that is going to beat a lot of people this year and I thought in the first half we were really good. In the second half not quite as good. Shot 60 per cent in the second half."

Calipari also is anxious for his team's matchup against Kansas Tuesday.

"They will play more mush mouth," he said. "They will play fast, bang bang, shoot threes and their guard play's unbelievable. He's got a really good team. And they're veterans, he's got veterans on that team that have been there and done that and so it will be a hard game for us to win. But it's another game, let's see, neutral floor, Top-5 team, where are we, they're top 4, 3, whatever they are, No. 1 in the country, whatever they are. Where is a freshman team, playing on the road, against a team like that, where are we now."

ON POINT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the starting point guard in the season opener, but Quade Green started in place of Gilgeous-Alexander and finished with four points. Green led the team with four assists and scored five straight at one point in the second half.

SEC STRONG

Vermont fell to 0-15 against Southeastern Conference teams. Overall, the Catamounts are 0-3 against Florida, 0-2 against Georgia and Vanderbilt. Kentucky was Vermont's first contest against a ranked opponent since 2006. The Catamounts won 21 straight games last season before dropping an 80-70 setback to Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats take on No. 4 Kansas in the Champions Classic on Tuesday.

Vermont: The Catamounts take on Bradley in the Islands of Bahamas Classic on Friday.

By Keith Taylor, The Associated Press