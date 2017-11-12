NC State beats Charleston Southern 78-56 for 2-0 start

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts is encouraged simply by the fact his new Wolfpack team has won its first two games with a new pressing style of play.

There's also plenty to teach his players, too.

Allerik Freeman had 18 points to help the Wolfpack beat Charleston Southern 78-56 on Sunday, though N.C. State had a sluggish start and didn't put together a finishing blow on the shorthanded Buccaneers after a big run to close the first half.

"I told the guys in the locker room we're always happy with a win," Keatts said, "but now we've got to go back and figure out the things we didn't do well and then obviously get better at certain situations."

Torin Dorn added 14 points for the Wolfpack (2-0), who ran off the last 17 points of the first half to take a big lead, then led by double figures from there. But N.C. State played basically even with Charleston Southern (0-2) after halftime and allowed the Buccaneers to shoot 50 per cent after the break.

"We definitely didn't come out with the energy that we should have," Dorn said. "But glad to have a win, glad to be able to learn from this with the win instead of learning from this with a loss.

In fact, so much of the Wolfpack's success Sunday was due to one terrific flurry.

Sam Hunt got things started by knocking down three 3-pointers in four possessions in the 17-0 run — all in the last 2 1/2 minutes — aided by a few turnovers from the Buccaneers. By the end of the half, Charleston Southern had just seven baskets and 14 turnovers that led to 18 points for the Wolfpack.

"Our mental lapses were too long," Buccaneers coach Barclay Radebaugh said. "So you can't do that because the pressure is there and they're just waiting for you to make a mistake — and Kevin's been real successful with that."

Freshman Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 17 points for Charleston Southern.