Carroll, Attia lead Hartford past Gordon 80-63

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — John Carroll led a balanced attack with 15 points, Hassan Attia had a double-double and Hartford defeated Division-III Gordon College 80-63 on Sunday.

Attia had 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jack Hobbs, Jason Dunn and reserve Travis Weatherington had 11 points apiece for the Hawks (2-0).

Behind the 6-foot-10 Attia, who had two blocks, Hartford had 36 points in the paint and limited the Fighting Scots to 18.

Hobbs opened the game with a 3-pointer, Dunne followed with a dunk and Hartford never trailed. Andrew Ramirez made a layup midway through the first half to push the lead to double figures but two late free throws had the Fighting Scots within 43-34 at the break.