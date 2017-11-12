Williams leads Rutgers past CCSU 71-67

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — As he stood outside Rutgers' locker room, an elderly woman came up to Mike Williams to tell him what everyone had just witnessed. "You changed the game when you came in," the woman said.

Williams had 23 points and four steals and Eugene Omoruyi had a career-high 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks as much-needed sparks off the bench to lead Rutgers past Central Connecticut State 71-67 on Sunday.

"I don't worry about who's starting," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "Mike just keeps playing like this, I won't be able to take him off the court. Same thing (with Omoruyi). Eugene could start, too."

After taking a 2-0 lead, Rutgers trailed most of the first half before Williams' pair of free throws gave the Scarlet Knights (2-0) a 28-26 lead with 2:04 left in the first half before taking a 30-29 halftime lead.

"Our defence was awful," Pikiell said. "We got to be better."

CCSU tied it at 32 with 18:33 to play thanks to a layup by Tyler Kohl and again at 44, courtesy of a Kohl 3-pointer, before the Blue Devils retook the lead after a pair of Joe Hugley free throws to make it 46-44 with 10:27 to play. Williams answered with a 3-pointer from the right wing with 9:26 remaining to give Rutgers a 47-46 lead and start a 17-2 run over the next 4:09. Down 65-50, CCSU went on an 11-0 run before Rutgers closed out the game.

"For some reason we came out a little sluggish and lackadaisical and I was trying to tell my guys, 'Come on. We're better than this,'" Williams said. "I came in and I was going to try and make the most of my opportunity here and my shots kept going in for me."

Kohl scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench for CCSU (0-2) while Mustafa Jones scored 14 points.

"We will be fine," CCSU assistant coach Mike Witcoskie said. "If we continue to grow, there are things we need to improve on. We have to improve, we can't stay still. If we continue to improve by the time NEC play comes along, we'll be a very good team."

Deshawn Freeman added 11 points and seven rebounds for Rutgers.