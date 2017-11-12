Kizer plays well, but Browns still lose to go 0-9

Jackson refused to talk about what play had been called and if Kizer made any changes.

"It doesn't matter what we called," he said. "It's on me."

Browns tight end Seth DeValve, though, said Kizer did audible into the quarterback dive.

"We had a different play called, and DeShone took it upon himself to sneak it," DeValve said. "That wasn't a bad thing to do, but we didn't get it and that's unfortunate."

Whoever was at fault at the end of the half, it was far from the only reason the Browns are still winless. They led 10-0 and 24-17 against a lethargic Lions team, but weren't able to cement the advantage with timely stops.

The Lions ran for 104 yards and a touchdown — shocking given the weakness of Detroit's ground game and the strength of Cleveland's run defence — and DeValve made a major mistake in the second quarter.

He caught a pass along the sideline and powered past Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson, but Lawson was able to reach back, strip the ball and return it 44 yards for the touchdown that put the Lions ahead 17-10.

The Browns responded with three strong possessions: the one that came up empty at the end of the half, two long touchdown drives in the third quarter. That gave them the 24-17 lead, but the Lions tied the game, setting up another bad result for the Browns.

With 11 seconds left in the quarter, someone — Jackson wouldn't name names — whiffed on a cornerback blitz. That gave Quandre Diggs a free shot at Kizer, who left with rib injuries.

Cody Kessler replaced Kizer and went 1 for 3 for 5 yards and was sacked three times. By the time Kizer returned with 4:28 to play, the Lions led 38-24 and the game was all but over.

"I think the air is going to go out of any NFL team that loses its starting quarterback," Jackson said. "That's not a fault on this team. I thought we did some good things out there.

"But we're not making the money plays yet. That's how you win games."

