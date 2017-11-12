Durr's 47 points lifts Louisville to 95-90 win over Ohio St

"The difference in this ball game tonight was how we rebounded the basketball," Louisville head coach Jeff Walz said. "That was something we had talked about for the last three days. If you want to beat Ohio State, you have to rebound the ball."

McGuff and Mitchell both seemed to believe the game came down to execution on both ends, as well as being physical on the boards. Ohio State shot 40 of its 63 shots from 3-point range Sunday, which McGuff attributed to a lack of flow on offence.

"It's early, but at the end of the day we're veterans," Mitchell said. "We've been around a while so a lot of stuff we allowed to happen today, we can't allow to happen seeing that we've been around for four years."

Mitchell knows 47 points to one player is too many. But frankly, Durr was unstoppable from the tip.

"I wanted to win badly, so badly," Durr said. "Last year, we were on TV and we didn't do so well, so we had to come out and make a statement. And that's what this is all about."

BIG PICTURE:

Louisville: This was a signature win for Louisville and will reflect well in March when the selection committee evaluates the Cardinals' resume

Ohio State: The Buckeyes won one of two games against top-10 opponents on the weekend.

STAT OF THE NIGHT:

Louisville had 15 second-chance points compared to Ohio State's four.

HE SAID IT:

McGuff on rebounding difficulties: "We didn't hit them. We weren't physical. But they were flying by us and we didn't have the discipline to hit them and keep them away from the basket. That was a big, big part of the game."

UP NEXT:

Louisville: Plays Toledo at home on Tuesday.

Ohio State: Plays Idaho at home Wednesday.

By Jacob Myers, The Associated Press