Occeus paces Northeastern to 83-49 win over Wentworth

BOSTON — Shawn Occeus scored 12 points to lead a balanced Northeastern team past Wentworth 83-49 on Sunday, winning its home opener for the tenth consecutive season.

Eleven of 12 players scored for Northeastern (1-0) with Donnell Gresham Jr. adding 11 points, Bolden Brace and Devon Begley 10 each. Vasa Pusica added nine points with four assists and four steals.

The Huskies made 12 of 26 3-point shots with Occeus sinking three of four.

Jason Ganley scored 17 points to lead Division III Wentworth, and is just one point shy of reaching 1,000 for his career. The two-time all-Commonwealth Coast Conference pick entered the game needing 18 to reach the milestone.