Vasiljevic leads No. 12 Miami to 89-55 victory over Navy

The Hurricanes wore down the Midshipmen (1-1) in transition. Miami scored 29 points on fast break opportunities.

"They have really good speed," Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. "They get really get down the floor. It takes them three steps; it takes us five or six steps to get to the same spot."

Hasan Abdullah scored 13 points to lead Navy. The Midshipmen split their two season-opening games against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents after their win over Pittsburgh Friday night.

INJURY REPORT:

Larranaga said red-shirt forward Sam Waardenburg, who has missed the first two games because of an undisclosed injury, should make his debut against Florida A&M Thursday. Waardenburg, a 6-foot-10 forward from New Zealand, sat out the 2016-17 season.

NO BLAME ON TURNAROUND FATIGUE:

DeChellis didn't attribute the team's late Friday game against Pittsburgh in Annapolis as a factor in Sunday's performance. The Midshipmen arrived in Miami Saturday afternoon and had a shoot-around session at the Watsco Center shortly thereafter.

"Tough turnaround but there's no excuse," DeChellis said. "We didn't handle the ball we didn't do the things we needed to do to be successful."

BIG PICTURE:

Miami had five double figure scorers for the second game in a row. In addition to Vasilvejic, Newton and Huell, Ebuka Izundu scored 12 and Anthony Lawrence finished with 10 points. The Hurricanes only had three games last season in which five players scored in double figures.

"For us to have five guys in doubles and (Brown) not be one of them it says we've got good balance," Larranaga said.

UP NEXT:

The Hurricanes conclude their season-starting three game homestand against Florida A&M on Thursday.

The Midshipmen play their second of a four-game road trip through different states Wednesday at Penn.

By The Associated Press