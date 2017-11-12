No. 8 UCLA rolls to 76-40 victory over Presbyterian

UCLA used its height advantage to create havoc on defence, double-teaming shooters and grabbing loose balls. The Bruins owned a 48-8 scoring edge in the paint.

Five of the Bruins' freshmen gained valuable minutes, led by Chantel Horvat with 10 points on 4 of 5 shooting. Early in the fourth quarter, Burke was the only starter on the floor with the freshmen.

"I have to communicate with them a lot because obviously they don't know everything yet," Burke said. "Just keep encouraging them."

The Bruins don't play again until Saturday, giving them all week to focus on No. 3 Baylor.

"It's not about our competition and our opponents," Billings said. "We need to consistently play the same game, become a stronger unit."

RESTING CANADA

UCLA guard Jordin Canada finished with six points in 13 minutes. She didn't play at all in the fourth. Close said Canada is dealing with "some nagging things."

PLAYING IN PAULEY

Like a lot of visitors, Storey was impressed at playing in Pauley Pavilion, where UCLA's record 11 national championship men's basketball banners hang in the rafters.

"I wanted to do the best I could and have a memory to hold onto," she said.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA has overwhelmed its first two opponents. That's unlikely to be the case with the next two: No. 3 Baylor and top-ranked UConn. Two tough opponents in a row should give the Bruins an indication of where they stand among the nation's top teams in the early going. "It's a great opportunity," Close said. "We have really high aspirations to compete at the highest level, but our season isn't determined by these next two games."

Presbyterian fell to 0-2 in its season-opening West Coast trip, just like last season. The Blue Hose figure to have some bumps as they work to integrate eight newcomers, including seven freshmen, to go with just three returnees from a team that went 13-18 last season.

UP NEXT

Presbyterian: Plays its third of four straight road games to open the season, visiting USC Upstate on Wednesday.

UCLA: Hosts No. 3 Baylor on Saturday, followed three days later by No. 1 UConn in the Bruins' toughest back-to-back of the season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Beth Harris, The Associated Press