Beathard leads 49ers past Giants 31-21 for 1st win of season

"That doesn't have anything to do with anything," McAdoo said of his job security. "We have to find a way to win a game. We have to address what happened out here on the field today, take a look at the tape and be honest with each other."

This was a historically bad matchup, marking the first time in 33 years that two teams with only one combined win met this late in a season. Then the teams committed three penalties before the second offensive play of the game.

The Niners were the only team to pick up their play from there, using the two big TD passes from Beathard to take a halftime lead and then dominating the second half.

PLAYING WITH A LEAD

The Niners took a lead for the first time since Oct. 1 at Arizona when they got a field goal from Robbie Gould on the opening drive. The five games without holding a lead tied a franchise worst set in 1963. San Francisco also got its first first down while holding a lead of the season on a 40-yard pass from Beathard to Louis Murphy in the third quarter. That drive ended when Olivier Vernon had his first career INT when dropping into coverage on a screen.

GO-TO GUY

Giants rookie TE Evan Engram caught a TD pass for the fourth straight game as he has excelled after Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris were all lost for the season. Engram has five TD catches, tying the Giants record for a rookie tight end set by Bob Tucker in 1970.

GO DEEP

The 49ers used the deep pass to great success with the 83-yarder to Goodwin the longest TD pass for San Francisco since Tim Rattay and Brandon Lloyd connected on an 89-yarder on Sept. 25, 2005, against Dallas.

ANTHEM PROTEST

Three players took a knee during the national anthem. Goodwin and Eric Reid protested for the 49ers while Vernon was the only Giants player to do it. No one else kneeled during the afternoon games on Veterans Day weekend.

"Our protest is against systemic oppression like we always say," Reid said. "I didn't feel the need to stand today. I have a military background in my family. I've spoken to family members who don't feel disrespected."

INJURIES

DT Damon Harrison (ankle), LG Justin Pugh (back) and LB Kelvin Sheppard (groin) left the game with injuries for the Giants.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host Kansas City on Sunday.

49ers: Host Seattle on Nov. 26.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Josh Dubow, The Associated Press