Titans fight to best start since '08, edge Bengals 24-20

BURFICT'S EJECTION

The linebacker's ejection left the Bengals without four defensive starters, with three deactivated before kickoff. Replays showed Burfict pushing aside the left arm of down judge Jeff Bergman on the sideline. Burfict didn't leave immediately when referee Jeff Triplette announced the penalty, which is an automatic ejection. Burfict didn't talk to reporters after the game.

"Sometimes what happens is you push back and you touch an official," Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis said. "You can't do that. He knows better and we pay a price. We pay a price because it hurts us when it's on the field that way and then he's not on the field."

SPEEDY ROOKIE

The Titans are starting to use Adoree Jackson more on offence. Against the Bengals, Jackson trailed as the option for a pitch that never came on a 28-yard run by Mariota in the first quarter. Jackson did get the ball in the second quarter and went 20 yards . It's the second straight week the cornerback has been used on offence and picked up 20 yards on a carry.

"I like my decoy plays a lot," Jackson said. "Just to get out there on the offensive side is pretty cool, and to hear my name called and the defence saying '25 is in the game. Look for 25,' and everybody rallying to me, which was awesome. It reminds me of college and high school."

BIG PASSES

The Titans came into this game leading the NFL having allowed only 16 passes of 20 yards or longer, and they didn't yield even one a week ago in beating Baltimore. Andy Dalton had no problem finding Brandon LaFell wide open in the middle of the field for a 37-yard TD catch in the first quarter. The Titans later gave up a 70-yard TD pass to Green that gave the Bengals their first lead at 20-17 with 5:03 left.

COSTLY TOUCHBACK

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis nearly had his first NFL touchdown at the end of a 19-yard catch-and-run play. Unfortunately, the rookie stuck the ball out trying to reach it across the goal line only to fumble. Murray caught the ball but was out of bounds. Officials ruled the play a TD, but replay revealed the fumble and reversed the call, giving the ball to the Bengals.

"I shouldn't have put my team in that position," Davis said.

By Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press