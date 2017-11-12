Tomlinson, Coil take Key West Superboat title

KEY WEST, Fla. — Offshore powerboat racers John Tomlinson and Myrick Coil defended Performance Boat Center's Superboat-class title with a well-timed win on the final racing day Sunday at the Key West World Championship in the Florida Keys.

Miami throttleman Tomlinson and driver Coil of Osage Beach, Missouri, began Sunday's race in second place after preliminary battles last Wednesday and Friday.

But they quickly pulled ahead of rival WHM Motorsports, driven by William Mauff of East Setauket, New York, and throttled by Jay Muller of Sallie River, New Jersey.

"To win the championship we knew we had to win the race," said Tomlinson, who has more than 40 world and national championships in his 31-year career. "At one-point we had him (WHM) by 12 seconds and then he started coming at us at the end and we won by about four seconds."