OHL: Ang leads Petes past Frontenacs 6-3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jonathan Ang scored twice as the Peterborough Petes topped the Kingston Frontenacs 6-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nikita Korostelev's power-play goal in the second period was the winner for the Petes (12-8-1).

Bobby Dow, Nick Robertson and Matyas Svoboda also scored for Peterborough, while Dylan Wells made 37 saves for the win.

Jakob Brahaney, Linus Nyman and Bryan Laureigh replied for the Frontenacs (10-6-3). Brendan Bonello combined with Jeremy Helvig to stop 29 shots for Kingston.