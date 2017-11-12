Alexander-Walker carries Virginia Tech past The Citadel

Hayden Brown and Tariq Simmons paced the Bulldogs with 22 points each.

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: Blackshear Jr. took a redshirt year last season while recovering from a lower leg injury, but he looks completely healthy this season, and the Hokies need his presence inside given their lack of post players. He delivered against the Bulldogs, coming a point short of tying his career high and his 15 rebounds were a career high. He had just two double-figure rebounding games as a freshman in 2015-16.

The Citadel: The Bulldogs are going to have nights like this considering the makeup of their roster, which features no seniors and six freshmen. They may have pieces to build around in Simmons and Brown, two freshmen who looked comfortable going up against an ACC opponent.

SERIES COMING TO AN END?

Virginia Tech and The Citadel have played 21 times, including three of the four seasons that Williams has been the Hokies' coach. But Williams hinted that Sunday night's game might be the last in the series for a while, mainly because The Citadel's unorthodox style of play creates havoc among its opponents.

"We probably need to pause it," Williams said. "I just love Duggar. I love his story. You should write a story about his life - it's incredible. His life and how it's impacted his coaching career . I just have the utmost respect for who he is and what he's fought through to get to this point. I cheer for guys like that, so when I can help them because of where I'm at, I want to do that.

"It's (playing The Citadel) not smart on my part. The official asked me, 'Why are you playing these guys?' I said, 'Because of that guy down there.' We need to stop that. That's not a good enough answer."

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies head to New York City to take on St. Louis at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night as part of the 2K Classic.

The Citadel: The Bulldogs square off against North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, North Carolina on Wednesday.

__

By Jimmy Robertson, The Associated Press