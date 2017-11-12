Mitchell, Marrow help Hampton put away Bluefield, 85-68

HAMPTON, Va. — Akim Mitchell and Jermaine Marrow each scored 18 points and Hampton picked up its first win of the season, knocking off NAIA Bluefield College, 85-68 Sunday night.

Hampton dropped its opener to Rider, 90-75 Friday.

Bluefield led at intermission after Ty'quon Reid drilled a 3-pointer as time expired. Akim Mitchell hit two free throws a minute into the second half to give the the Pirates the lead for good, 38-37, but the Rams stayed within single digits through most of the second half until A.J. Astroth's layup with 8:49 remaining made it 61-53.

Hampton shot 52.6 per cent from the field (30 of 57), including 2 of 10 from distance, and held a commanding advantage on the board, outrebounding the Rams 44- 29.