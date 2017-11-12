Seattle U overwhelms Div III Puget Sound in 121-70 win

SEATTLE — Richaud Gittens scored a career-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers, to help propel Seattle U past NCAA Division III Puget Sound for a 121-70 win Sunday.

Josh Hearlihy added 23 points and Matej Kavas had 17 points for Seattle (1-1), which hit 40 of 63 from the field for 63.5 per cent shooting and never trailed. Aaron Menzies chipped in 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Redhawks and Morgan Means had 14 points and 10 assists.

Seattle dominated from the opening tipoff, racing out to a 39-5 lead midway through the first half and coasting to 67-30 advantage at the break.

The Redhawks continued to pull away over the final 20 minutes, setting a school record for most points scored in a game as a Division I program and giving new coach Jim Hayford his first Seattle win.