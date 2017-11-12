NFL Today, Week 10

— Marcus Mariota, Titans, tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to DeMarco Murray with 36 seconds left and Tennessee rallied to beat Cincinnati 24-20 for its fourth consecutive victory.

— C.J. Beathard, 49ers, threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score to lead San Francisco to its first win of the season with a 31-21 victory over the New York Giants.

— Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, threw two second-half touchdown passes to erase a 14-point deficit and help Pittsburgh top Indianapolis 20-17.

___

Rushing

— Mark Ingram, Saints, had 131 yards rushing and scored three times in New Orleans' 47-10 victory at Buffalo.

— DeMarco Murray, Titans, ran for two touchdowns and also caught a 7-yard TD pass with 36 seconds left to help lead Tennessee past Cincinnati 24-20.

— Alvin Kamara, Saints, ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and also caught five passes for 32 yards as New Orleans rolled past Buffalo 47-10.

— Isaiah Crowell, Browns, had a season-high 90 yards and a score on 16 carries in Cleveland's 38-24 loss at Detroit.

— Carlos Hyde, 49ers, rushed for 98 yards on 17 attempts in San Francisco's 31-21 victory over the New York Giants.

___

Receiving

— Adam Thielen, Vikings, had eight catches for a season-high 166 yards in Minnesota's 38-30 win at Washington.

— Michael Thomas, Saints, caught nine passes for 117 yards in New Orleans' 47-10 rout of Buffalo.

— Robert Woods, Rams, finished with eight catches for 171 yards, including a career-best 94-yard TD reception, in Los Angeles' 33-7 win over Houston.

— Austin Ekeler, Chargers, had two touchdown catches in Los Angeles' 20-17 overtime defeat at Jacksonville.

— Sterling Shepard, Giants, caught 11 passes for 142 yards in New York's 31-21 loss at San Francisco.

___

Special Teams

— Dion Lewis, Patriots, returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown to help lead New England to a 41-16 win at Denver.

— Josh Lambo, Jaguars, made a 30-yard field goal with 3:12 remaining in overtime, giving Jacksonville a 20-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

— Chris Boswell, Steelers, kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Pittsburgh a 20-17 victory at Indianapolis.

— Corey Grant, Jaguars, ran for a 56-yard touchdown on a fake punt in Jacksonville's 20-17 overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

— Greg Zuerlein, Rams, kicked four field goals in Los Angeles' 33-7 rout of Houston.

— Corey Liuget, Chargers, blocked an extra-point attempt in the first quarter of Los Angeles' 20-17 overtime loss at Jacksonville. It marked the first blocked PAT for the Chargers since John Parrella knocked away a kick by Kansas City's Todd Peterson in 2001.

___

Defence

— Adrian Clayborn, Falcons, had a franchise-record six sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble in Atlanta's 27-7 win against Dallas.

— Nevin Lawson, Lions, forced a fumble, recovered it and ran it into the end zone 44 yards for a score in Detroit's 38-24 win over Cleveland.

— Nick Perry, Packers, had three sacks to help Green Bay beat Chicago 23-16 and snap a three-game losing streak.

— Tre Boston, Chargers, had two interceptions in Los Angeles' 20-17 overtime loss at Jacksonville.

— D.J. Swearinger, Redskins, intercepted consecutive throws by Case Keenum in Washington's 38-30 loss to Minnesota.

___

STREAKS & STATS

New Orleans rushed for 298 yards, including 131 by Mark Ingram and 106 by Alvin Kamara, and a franchise-record six touchdowns against the Bills in a 47-10 rout. The Saints are the fifth team in NFL history, including the post-season, to rush for at least 295 yards and six TDs in a single game, joining the 1940 Chicago Bears (Dec. 8, 1940, NFL championship), 1950 New York Giants (Nov. 19, 1950), 1951 Los Angeles Rams (Nov. 18, 1951) and 1957 Cleveland Browns (Nov. 24, 1957). ... Tennessee rallied to beat Cincinnati 24-20 for its fourth consecutive victory, the Titans' longest winning streak since getting five straight in 2009. ... Titans kicker Ryan Succop's NFL record streak of successful field goals inside the 50 finally ended at 56 after his first attempt, a 48-yarder in the second quarter against the Bengals. He came in having easily topped the previous league mark of 46 in a row, set by Matt Bryant of Atlanta between 2013 and 2015. It was Succop's first miss from inside 50 yards since Sept. 21, 2014, in a loss at Cincinnati. ... Tampa Bay entered its 15-10 win over the New York Jets with a league-low eight sacks. The Buccaneers nearly doubled that as six players — Robert Ayers Jr., Gerald McCoy, Kendell Beckwith, Darryl Tapp, Clinton McDonald and Will Clarke — got to Josh McCown. ... The Los Angeles Rams cruised past Houston 33-7 to improve to 7-2, their best start since 2001, when they went 8-1 in St. Louis and made the Super Bowl. ... New England's 41-16 win at Denver was its 12th straight on the road. They Patriots also won a dozen consecutive road games from 2006-08. The NFL record is 18, set by the Joe Montana-led San Francisco 49ers from 1988-90.

___

MILESTONES

Atlanta's Adrian Clayborn had a career-high and franchise-record six sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble in the Falcons' 27-7 win against Dallas. The six sacks are tied for the second most in a game, behind only Derrick Thomas' seven in 1990, since sacks became an official statistic in 1982. ... The Falcons' Matt Ryan has 40,073 passing yards in 151 career games, reaching 40,000 in the fewest games in NFL history, surpassing the previous record held by Drew Brees (152). ... New England's Tom Brady won his 86th game as a starter in the Patriots' 41-16 victory at Denver, breaking a tie for first in NFL history with Peyton Manning.

___

SAINTS MARCHING

New Orleans defeated Buffalo 47-10 to improve to 7-2, becoming the second team since the merger in 1970 to start 0-2 and win its next seven games. The 1993 Dallas Cowboys are the only other team to accomplish that feat, and won the Super Bowl that season.

___

GOFF GOES OFF

Jared Goff completed 25 of 37 passes (67.6 per cent) for 355 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 125.4 passer rating in the Los Angeles Rams' 33-7 win over Houston. Goff passed for 311 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 146.8 passer rating last week, becoming the first player in franchise history to throw for at least 300 yards and three TDs with no INTs in consecutive games. Goff threw a 94-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods, the third-longest offensive play from scrimmage in franchise history and the longest since 1964, when Bill Munson tossed a 95-yard TD pass to Bucky Pope in 1964.

___

THEY COME IN BUNCHES

Adrian Clayborn set an Atlanta record with six sacks and forced a pair of fumbles to lead the Falcons past the Dallas Cowboys 27-7. He surpassed the team record of five sacks in a game, held by Chuck Smith and Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey, and matched the second-most sacks in NFL history. Derrick Thomas, Osi Umenyiora and Fred Dean are the only other players credited with six sacks in a game, while Thomas holds the league record with seven for Kansas City against the Seahawks on Nov. 11, 1990. Clayborn had more sacks in this contest than any other season except for his rookie year in 2011, when he had 7 1/2. He came into Sunday with two sacks on the season and 22 1/2 over his seven-year career.

___

BRETT GETS A 'W'

Brett Hundley threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, leading Green Bay to its first win since losing Aaron Rodgers, a 23-16 victory over the Chicago Bears that snapped a three-game losing streak. Hundley, making his third start for Rodgers, completed 18 of 25 passes — even though his hamstring tightened during the game — to help the Packers win their eighth straight at Soldier Field counting the playoffs. He also became the first Green Bay starting quarterback other than Brett Favre or Rodgers to win against the Bears since Don Majkowski on Dec. 17, 1989.

___

BOSWELL BOUNCES BACK

Chris Boswell kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to left Pittsburgh to a 20-17 victory at Indianapolis. It was the culmination of an otherwise rugged day for Boswell, who had an extra point blocked that was nearly returned for two points by Colts safety Matthias Farley. Boswell also had a chance to give Pittsburgh the lead with a 37-yard field goal with 6:17 left, but the ball hit the right goal post and bounced off.

___

CLUTCH PERFORMER

Detroit's Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes, including the winning score to Eric Ebron with 10:46 remaining in the fourth quarter, in the Lions' 38-24 win over Cleveland. The performance marked Stafford's 30th career winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime. Among players who made their NFL debut since 1970, Stafford has reached 30 winning drives in the fewest number of career games (118).

___

ONE FOR THE AGES

Pittsburgh rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster had five catches for 97 yards with a touchdown, while Indianapolis' Adam Vinatieri had a field goal and two extra points in the Steelers' 20-17 win over the Colts. It marked the first time in NFL history that a player under the age of 21 (Smith-Schuster, 20 years old) and a player over the age of 40 (Vinatieri, 44 years old) each scored a point in the same game.

___

GLOOMY DAYS

After falling to 0-9 with a 38-24 loss at Detroit, the Cleveland Browns are headed toward NFL infamy a year after losing their first 14 games in coach Hue Jackson's debut season and finishing 1-15. Jackson is 1-24, a 25-game record since 1960 that is better than only Tampa Bay's John McKay 0-25 mark. And those Bucs were a first-year expansion team.

___

QUIET DEBUT

Buffalo wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, acquired in a trade with Carolina on Oct. 31, finished with just three catches for a team-best 42 yards in the Bills' 47-10 loss to New Orleans.

___

FITZ'S REVENGE

Ryan Fitzpatrick made his first start for Tampa Bay in place of the injured Jameis Winston and got a win against his former team. Fitzpatrick, who spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets, completed 17 of 34 passes for 187 yards and was intercepted once in a 15-10 win that snapped a five-game losing streak for the Buccaneers.

___

SAN FRANCISCO'S TREAT

San Francisco took a lead for the first time since Oct. 1 at Arizona when it got a field goal from Robbie Gould on the opening drive of the 49ers' 31-21 win over the New York Giants. The five games without holding a lead tied a franchise worst, set in 1963. The 49ers also got their initial first down while holding a lead this season on a 40-yard pass from Beathard to Louis Murphy in the third quarter.

___

MISSING ZEKE

Dallas started former Pro Bowler Alfred Morris at running back in place of the suspended Ezekiel Elliott, but he didn't have much of an impact beyond a 20-yard run in the Cowboys' 27-7 loss at Atlanta. Morris finished with 53 yards on 11 carries. Rod Smith ran three times for 14 yards, while Darren McFadden was thrown for a 2-yard loss on his lone carry. Quarterback Dak Prescott chipped in with 42 yards on six carries.

___

SIDELINED

Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett was being evaluated for a head injury by team doctors even though he had cleared through the NFL's concussion protocol late in the third quarter of the Colts' 20-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Team officials said Brissett was initially evaluated for a concussion on the sideline twice — once with team doctors and once by the unaffiliated neurological consultant. He passed both times. Then, after the game, he developed concussion-like symptoms again and returned to the protocol. ... Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden broke his left leg in the game. Starting safety Mike Mitchell left on a cart with an injured right ankle and did not return. ... Running back Devonta Freeman was hurt on Atlanta's second offensive play in the Falcons' win over the Cowboys. ... Dallas linebacker Sean Lee also went out in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. ... New Orleans running back Daniel Lasco had feelings in his extremities after sustaining a spine injury while tackling Brandon Tate on a kickoff return six minutes into the second quarter at Buffalo. Lasco was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a Buffalo-area hospital. ... Green Bay running back Ty Montgomery ran for a 37-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but sat out the second half of the win against the Bears because of a rib injury. That left the Packers without their top two running backs after Aaron Jones hurt his knee in the first quarter.

___

SPEAKING

"I'm exhausted right now. I'm shot. I'm shot. ... I'm living and dying on every single play with every call that we have. So after the game is over, I'm shot." — Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone, after the Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17 in overtime.

___

"AC went crazy today." — Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones on teammate Adrian Clayborn, who set a franchise record with a career-high six sacks in the Falcons' 27-7 win over Dallas.

___

