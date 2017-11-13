U.S. beats Canada in women's soccer friendly

"A great learning experience against the top team in the world," said Herdman.

The Americans had 61 per cent possession in the first half, 58 per cent overall, and the only two shots on target in the opening 45 minutes.

They also earned five corners, compared to zero for Canada, and made good on one of them when Megan Rapinoe put the ball into the box for Ertz to head home in the 11th minute for the match's opening goal.

Canadian veteran Christine Sinclair had a chance to tie it from the top of the box before halftime but sent her shot just wide. She appeared in some discomfort on the play but continued on despite being slow to get up.

Herdman said she was hurt on the play and "she tried to give it what she had in the second half," before being subbed off in the 60th minute.

Beckie tied the match early in the second half, finishing off a pass from Nichelle Prince in the 48th minute from the middle of the box. But Morgan came right back in the 56th to restore the American lead.

Beckie and Prince are teammates on the Houston Dash, a benefit for Canada in terms of chemistry, says Herdman.

Lloyd added some insurance in the 80th minute.

The U.S. finished the match with 12 shot attempts, six on target, while the Canadians had eight shot attempts and two on target.

By The Canadian Press