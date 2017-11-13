Penn State RB Barkley staying patient despite slow run game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — When Saquon Barkley walked into the media room after No. 13 Penn State's win on Saturday, a line of 20 to 25 reporters had already assembled at the front of the room, huddled around the running back's usual spot.

Barkley had to wait for a path to clear before making his way over, so he stood and looked at the crowd waiting for him. When he sat down, the first questions were about the crowds that have made his job a lot tougher in the latter half of the season.

Barkley let out a sigh, his shoulders slumped and his eyes lowered to meet the deep blue desk top as he considered the numbers being revealed to him. The Heisman Trophy candidate has been held to 63 or fewer yards on the ground in each of his team's last three games.

"I didn't know that," Barkley said. "But the way to get past it is continue to play the games and trust your teammates and have complete trust that your teammates are going to make plays. And when your play, your opportunity comes, you've got to be ready for it."

It's not that Barkley's not getting those opportunities.

He has 57 total offensive touches over the last three games where Penn State's gone 1-2 and beat Rutgers 35-6 on Saturday. But 38 per cent (22) of them have gone for no more than a yard and Barkley has lost yardage on 14 of those touches.

It's nothing new for Barkley, who experienced similar opposition at — and behind — the line of scrimmage last season.

Then, 19 per cent or 33 of Barkley's 177 carries in Big Ten games ended before he got back to the line. But that number is up to 22 per cent (28 of 128 carries) though seven conference games so far and history doesn't suggest it will get easier for Penn State's offensive line to generate more push for a dynamic back who gets the most of his touches after quarterback Trace McSorley takes time to read the defence before deciding to hand it to him.

Penn State's offensive line was down both starting tackles late last season and in the final three games, Barkley was dropped for losses 15 times. His numbers were further dogged when he was shaken up following a gang tackle and forced out of the regular season finale.

The line hasn't been as good this season with starting left tackle Ryan Bates hurt and his return doesn't seem imminent.