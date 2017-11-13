Christian players frustrated by criticism for anthem protest

PHILADELPHIA — Eric Reid and other Christian players who support Colin Kaepernick's social justice movement want believers on the opposite side of the controversial anthem protest to ask themselves a simple but powerful question: What would Jesus do?

Reid joined Kaepernick, his former San Francisco 49ers teammate, in kneeling for the "The Star-Spangled Banner" last year because he wants to be a "voice for the voiceless," a lesson derived from a Bible verse found in Proverbs. The 25-year-old safety-turned-linebacker said he has discussed faith with Kaepernick, who remains unsigned.

Reid made the decision to kneel following a meeting with Kaepernick and former Green Beret and Seahawks long snapper Nate Boyer. Kaepernick initially sat for the anthem before his conversation with Boyer. They chose to kneel because they felt it's a "respectful gesture."

But the movement has drawn heavy criticism as it continues to envelop the NFL.