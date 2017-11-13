Plenty of blame to go around for Broncos

It would seem unlikely the Broncos would turn to Paxton Lynch, who failed even against vanilla defences in the preseason, as long as they have a pulse in the playoff race, but the Broncos could go back to Trevor Siemian, who was benched two weeks ago.

The problem, however, wasn't so much the sputtering offence as it was their horrific special teams.

For the first time since 1979, the Patriots had a special teams takeaway , a blocked punt and a kickoff return for a touchdown , a trifecta that fueled a comfortable 27-9 halftime lead.

Dion Lewis has a 103-yard kickoff return and Rex Burkhead blocked a punt after catching a touchdown pass.

"That was great," Tom Brady said. "We know the calibre of specialists we have. They do not get opportunities very often and the only got one opportunity tonight. Dion Lewis took it to the house so that was pretty sweet. And then the blocked punt was great and set up for great field position. Those were two huge plays."

He didn't even mention Broncos rookie returner Isaiah McKenzie's muffed punt, his fifth fumble of the season, or the Broncos getting caught with 12 men the next time the Patriots punted, resulting in a first down — and another touchdown.

Other takeaways from the Patriots' first back-to-back wins in Denver in 51 years:

MORE McKENZIE? One of Joseph's first eyebrow-raising moves as coach was to name McKenzie his starting punt returner just when the competition was about to begin. The reasoning was that the Broncos had selected the diminutive receiver in the fifth round out of Georgia for that specific purpose.

He's steadfastly stuck with him through all his fumbles, including Sunday night.

"He's our punt returner," Joseph explained. "That's his job, so he has to do it. Looking forward, if he can't do the job, we have to change it."

McKenzie sat alone on the bench for a long time after his latest blunder, which put Denver in another early hole.

"I just have to make better decisions, put up a fair catch," McKenzie said. "I need to stop trying to make a play when it's not there."

WHAT INJURY?: Welcome back to New England, Martellus Bennett . The newly acquired tight end didn't take long to fit back in as he caught three passes for 38 yards despite a shoulder injury that led to his release from Green Bay. The Patriots claimed Bennett on Thursday after he was waived.

"Last week I thought I was going to be on IR," Bennett said. "It's just been a surreal week for me."

THOMAS RETURNS: After going nearly a calendar year without a touchdown, Demaryius Thomas reached the end zone for the second straight week, catching a 7-yard pass from Osweiler in the third quarter that pulled Denver to 27-16.

Now it's Emmanuel Sanders who is mired in a touchdown-less streak. He hasn't scored since Week 2, a stretch that includes two games he missed with an ankle injury. After catching one pass for 30 yards in his return to the lineup last week at Philadelphia, Sanders had six catches for 137 yards Sunday night.

ALTITUDE ATTITUDE: The Patriots aren't going home for another week. They'll train at the Air Force Academy, where the 6,621-foot elevation will help prepare them for their trip to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City where they'll fact the Oakland Raiders next week 7,200 feet above sea level.

"We're away from our normal routine, but we've got to make it as normal as possible because we're playing a good team," Brady said. "They're on the road and we're on the road. It's kind of a different type of game. We've never played there, so the only thing we can really control is our effort and our preparation."

By Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press