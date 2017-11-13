Canadians help Deltas win NASL title

SAN FRANCISCO — Former Ottawa Fury forward Tommy Heinemann scored the first goal and Canadian international Kyle Bekker set up the second as the first-year San Francisco Deltas blanked the New York Cosmos 2-0 in the North American Soccer League championship game.

Heinemann converted a penalty in the 19th minute and Devon Sandoval sealed the game with a tap-in in the dying seconds before a sellout crowd of 9,691 at Kezar Stadium on Sunday night.

San Francisco's starting lineup included Bekker and fellow Canadians Nana Attakora, Karl W. Ouimette and Maxim Tissot as well as former Toronto FC Brazilian winger Jackson.

Former Ottawa Fury goalkeeper Romuald Peiser got the clean sheet for San Francisco.