Ex-tennis star Jelena Dokic: Father beat and spit at her

SYDNEY, Australia — Former tennis star Jelena Dokic says from a young age her father regularly beat and kicked her. He would pull her hair, spit in her face and belittle her with vile insults.

Dokic, once ranked No. 4 in the world and a Wimbledon semifinalist, writes of her ordeal with Damir Dokic, also her coach, in an autobiography to be released this week.

"He beat me really badly," Dokic, now 34, told Sydney's Sunday Telegraph. "It basically started Day One of me playing tennis. It continued on from there. It spiraled out of control."

After losing to Lindsay Davenport in the Wimbledon semifinals in 2000 at age 17, Dokic said her father refused to acknowledge her following the match and when she finally reached him on the telephone. He told her not to return to the hotel where the family was staying. She was so distressed she attempted to sleep in the players' area at Wimbledon before officials contacted her agents and arranged for her stay with them.

Damir Dokic is living in Serbia and had no comment for Australian media.

Excerpts from the book and a video interview published in Australian newspapers generated wide debate about how the situation was allowed to continue throughout Dokic's teenage years.

Tennis Australia praised Dokic's courage in exposing the abuse. The governing body responded to media questions about why it didn't intervene by saying an official had taken the matter to the authorities.

"There were many in tennis at the time who were concerned for Jelena's welfare, and many who tried to assist with what was a difficult family situation," Tennis Australia said in a statement. "Some officials even went as far as lodging police complaints, which without co-operation from those directly involved, unfortunately could not be fully investigated."

Tennis Australia said over the past 10 years the sport has strengthened steps to protect young players.

At the time Dokic was playing at her peak the WTA had a rule banning disruptive family members or coaches from attending tournaments.