Dallas Cowboys must find fast fix with 4 missing stars

FRISCO, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott will miss at least the next three games depending on the next legal round in the Dallas Cowboys running back's fight over his six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence.

It's likely the same for kicker Dan Bailey because of a groin injury, and could be another game or two for Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith (groin, back) and 2016 All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee after he tweaked a hamstring in the 27-7 loss at Atlanta on Sunday.

The absence of four of the most important Cowboys showed up in various ways against the Falcons, and raises questions about the defending NFC East champions staying in contention with division-leading Philadelphia visiting Sunday night.

"When you have really good players, some of the best in the league and they're not out there, certainly that makes a difference," tight end Jason Witten said. "We believe in our system of football offensively and defensively. It's harder when your key players aren't out there."

The most glaring absence was Smith: Replacement Chaz Green gave up five of Adrian Clayborn's franchise-record six sacks for Atlanta. Green was benched for Byron Bell, who gave up the last one. The Cowboys, who allowed eight sacks of Dak Prescott, had never given up more than four to one player in a game.

Dallas (5-4) figures at least to have a competition between those two in practice this week before facing the Eagles (8-1), who can virtually wrap up the division title with a win.

"I'm not going to lose confidence in any of them from one game," Prescott said. "As I said, I'm not going to put everything on them. I'm going to look back at the film and see what we could've done better as a unit."

Clayborn and his fellow defensive linemen might have had more focus on Prescott because they didn't have to worry as much about the Dallas running game without Elliott. And besides that, Elliott is considered a strong pass-blocker.

Alfred Morris didn't show much beyond a 20-yard run, and Dallas' 1,000-yard rusher from 2015, Darren McFadden, didn't get a chance to show anything in the first game he was active this season. McFadden was dropped for a 2-yard loss on his only carry.

The Cowboys will have to think about whether to mix and match their approach in the backfield as well. Elliott has another court hearing Dec. 1, with a chance for a ruling before what is supposed to be the fifth game of his suspension Dec. 10 at the New York Giants.