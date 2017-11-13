Wyoming QB Josh Allen has injured throwing shoulder

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who has been viewed as a possible high NFL draft pick next year, injured his right shoulder during the Cowboys' win over Air Force.

Coach Craig Bohl said Monday it's too early to say whether Allen will miss this weekend's game against Fresno State.

"It may come down to a game-time decision," he said.

Bohl described the injury as involving "soft tissue" and said Allen is receiving treatment. He described his status as day-to-day.

"Structurally, the information that we were given, is that he's in good condition there and it will just be a matter of time to when he's able to come back and return, and we're in hopes it's sooner than later," Bohl said.

Bohl said he believes Allen will be cleared to practice sometime this week.

Allen was not available for comment Monday because he was receiving treatment on the shoulder, he said.

Allen injured his throwing shoulder Saturday during Wyoming's 28-14 win at Air Force.

Allen left the game after Wyoming's first offensive series of the second half after attempting one pass that was incomplete. Backup Nick Smith finished the game.

"He threw the one ball, and he didn't have full strength," Bohl said.