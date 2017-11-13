Florida changes QBs again, turning to Franks with Zaire hurt

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida is switching quarterbacks for the fourth time in seven weeks.

Interim coach Randy Shannon said Monday that Feleipe Franks will be the team's starter against UAB, regaining his spot on the depth chart following an injury to Malik Zaire.

Shannon says "that's what we have to go with today."

Zaire started the last two games — both losses — and sustained an apparent left knee injury in a 28-20 loss at South Carolina on Saturday.

Franks replaced Zaire in the second quarter and completed 10 of 25 passes for 174 yards, with an interception.

Franks started five games this season, including the opener against Michigan. But the Gators (3-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) turned to Luke Del Rio in early October, went back to Franks the following week and then ended up starting Zaire after the program parted ways with coach Jim McElwain two weeks ago.

Shannon said Zaire "day to day" and that receiver Dre Massey would be the backup if Zaire can't play.

Also Monday, Shannon said centre T.J. McCoy will miss the final two games of Florida's season. McCoy was helped off the field against South Carolina and later returned to the sideline with a walking boot on his left foot.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25