'Who would have thought?': Kiffin savoring FAU's success

But even on that stage, Kiffin became a story.

There were huge cutouts of Kiffin's head, his eyes peering over the top of dark sunglasses. There were signs with what's become Kiffin's catch phrase du jour on Twitter, the "(hashtag)cometothefaU" slogan that's a less-than-subtle nod toward The U — Miami's moniker. There even was a banner plane circling the campus bearing the words "Come To FAU."

"I think it's great," said Kiffin, who thinks someone at FAU — though he wouldn't say for certain — hired that plane.

It's so obvious that he's having fun right now. FAU was facing fourth-and-1 at its own 21-yard line last weekend, on the first possession of the game at Louisiana Tech. Most coaches would automatically punt the ball away in that situation, not wanting to risk giving an opponent such great field position in the opening minutes of a scoreless game.

Kiffin called a run, got the first down, and the Owls would go on to post an easy 48-23 win.

"Every minute and every yard line is broken down in this book that we use," Kiffin said. "It's all based off percentages and not just in general but for your team that game. Fourth and one, you're supposed to go back there. Now, 99 per cent of the coaches don't do it because if it doesn't work then you guys rip us in the media. That's the easy way out."

The easy way out is not Kiffin's style.

FAU isn't Alabama, or Tennessee, or USC, or the Oakland Raiders — his past four coaching stops. That doesn't mean he wants to win any less, but he has learned to appreciate what's happening a bit more now than he has anywhere else.

"This team, it's a special deal," Kiffin said. "I've been through these, you know, and I didn't really enjoy them because I was always like, 'OK, what's the next game' and winning and are we slotted to go to the national championship and looking at the outcome rather than enjoying the process."

