Jacksonville State cruises past Richmond 94-61

RICHMOND, Va. — Norbertas Giga scored 18 points, Christian Cunningham had his eighth career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jacksonville State cruised by Richmond 94-61 on Monday.
It was JSU's largest margin of victory in a road non-conference game since 2008. The Gamecocks took their biggest lead of the game, 35, on a Tyrik Edwards basket midway through the second half.
Marlon Hunter added 11 points and Jamall Gregory scored 10 for Jacksonville State (2-0). The Gamecocks outrebounded Richmond 42-20 and scored 46 points in the paint.
JSU led 50-29 at halftime with 10 points from Giga on 3-of-4 shooting. The Gamecocks shot 63 per cent from the field in the half and limited Richmond to 36.
Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard and De'Monte Buckingham each scored 13 points for Richmond (0-2). Gilyard became the first Spider freshman since Kendall Anthony (2011-12) to have back-to-back double-digit scoring games to open the season.
By The Associated Press
