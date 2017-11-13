Alabama's Avery Johnson signs trio of four-star recruits

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Avery Johnson has signed three four-star recruits.

The Crimson Tide coach announced Monday the signing of guards Jared Butler and Diante Wood and centre Javian Fleming. Johnson says all three "were important to us" after building relationships with them over time.

Butler is a point guard from from Reserve, Louisiana, who is ranked as the No. 75 overall player by Scout.

ESPN rates Wood a four-star recruit and the state of Alabama's top prospect. The senior has helped Sacred Heart High School in Anniston win three straight Class 1A state titles.