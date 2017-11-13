Jaguars rule out WR Hurns for next game at winless Browns

He managed to get to the sideline, and Jacksonville got into field-goal range on the next play when Blake Bortles found Jaydon Mickens for an 11-yard gain. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa made Josh Lambo's field-goal attempt much shorter.

Lambo's 34-yarder sent the game into overtime, and his 30-yarder in the extra period ended it.

Hurns deserved as much credit, if not more.

"I think it speaks to not only his toughness but how smart of a football player he is," Bortles said. "He was able to recognize the situation that we were in. ... Hurns' toughness and football IQ never ceases to amaze me."

Hurns was unable to put any weight on his right foot after the game.

"It's just one of those plays," said Hurns, who caught a team-high seven passes for 70 yards. "Under two minutes, you can't stay on the field (when injured) because they have to take a timeout for you or have like a (10)-second runoff. That's one of those plays where you just have to hop off the field. It was close to our sideline. I was able to get off. But it just shows how we are as a team."

Marrone dislikes the runoff rule because it doesn't take player safety into consideration.

"That's a rule that I get concerned about. I really do," Marrone said. "I struggle with that rule. ... You tell a player if you can, get off the field, get off the field to save (time). Again, someone like Allen, you don't want to put a player in further jeopardy from an injury standpoint.

"This game is hard enough to play as it is, but I appreciate him having the ability to do that. It did help the football team."

