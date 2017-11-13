Bears coach John Fox faces heat after loss to Packers

Chicago also played after a bye week, while the Packers had the disadvantage of a short work week following a Monday night game. Yet the Bears were anything but sharp, with eight penalties.

"A lot's been made about the bye and this happened and that happened," Fox said. "I think, I mean even losing Zach Miller for the season, that was a little bit of a blow. Dion Sims not being available; those aren't excuses, those are just realities.

"To have a Pro Bowl guard not available (Long). Those are things that people deal with and not just our team but everybody's team. I wouldn't say by any stretch that we were at full strength because we had a bye week. I don't think that's reality, and bottom line is we didn't execute well enough."

For the second straight game the Bears offence had points taken away because of replay.

Fox on Sunday won a replay challenge but lost points because of it when it was ruled running back Benny Cunningham lost control of the ball just before hitting the pylon.

Fox correctly challenged the spot, thinking Cunningham didn't step out of bounds — and he was right. The end result, though, was a lost fumble and touchback instead of a TD.

Fox said assistants watching for possible replays to challenge felt the same way he did about the play when he threw the red flag.

"Hindsight is 20-20," Fox said. "I probably would not challenge that if I were given the opportunity again. And we'll leave it at that."

There were absences that made a difference on defence, as well. Losing inside linebacker Danny Trevathan to a calf injury deprived the defence of its signal caller against Green Bay. The Packers ran for 160 yards on the Bears.

"It's definitely different, he's (Trevathan) a guy that controlled the field," linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski said. "He's a playmaker. But injuries happen. We can't skip a beat without him out there."

Fox continued to stress his team is battling, even though they trail first-place Minnesota by four games and remain in last place in the NFC North.

"The last two weeks, actually, we've been in a position to be able to win or have the tying score and had the ball and just came up short," Fox said.

The Bears are 0-3 in their division, heading into a game with Detroit on Sunday at Soldier Field.

"Every loss hurts, but especially division ones," Kwiatkoski said. "Games like that (Green Bay) we have to win, division games especially.

"We have another division game next week so we've got to put that one behind us."

