Utah QB Huntley continues to search for risk-reward balance

SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Huntley is calling this the hardest stretch of his football life.

Utah has lost five of six games and the quarterback is coming off a three-interception, one-fumble effort in a loss to No. 15 Washington State.

The quarterback isn't solely to blame for the struggles and the sophomore is continuing to grow in first-year offensive co-ordinator Troy Taylor's new system.

The scheme is pass-first and asks a lot of the signal caller. And Huntley's athleticism is what makes him special, so the Utes utilize him regularly in the run game. He's the team's second-leading rusher with 432 yards and makes the decisions on read-option rushes and run-pass options. His average of 298.1 yards of total offence ranks No. 20 in the nation and his 64.9 completion percentage is No. 18.

The offence is demanding with the opportunity to score points in bunches, and Huntley has walked the line between risk and reward throughout the season.

"I'm the quarterback, so I feel the pressure that I need to make a play when we're down," Huntley said. "Or I feel the pressure that I need to make a play when we need a touchdown. There's probably .2 seconds that you have to make a decision — either run it, throw it, get down, get out of bounds."

Turnovers hadn't been a huge issue for Huntley before Saturday, but that fine line between making a play and taking a loss has been present all season. Huntley's first interception Saturday was clearly forced as he bought time by rolling right, then threw back across his body into the middle of the field. He's also taken several sacks/losses this season trying to scramble out of harm's ways.

But that athleticism often leads to big gains as he escapes defenders to run or throw.

"I've got a lot of decisions, but that comes with quarterbacking," Huntley said. "I knew what I signed up for. I've got to step up my game. I don't know, it's hard to say. I've got to do better and we've got to do better. ... We're just a young team and we're learning so much this season."

Utah was rolling against lesser competition early in the season as it started 4-0 but a shoulder injury sidelined Huntley for 2 1/2 games. The offence took on a different look with backup Troy Williams, who isn't the same type of running threat. Huntley thinks they lost some rhythm during the recovery process and the team has yet to fully get it back.