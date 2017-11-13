Bills coach McDermott remains upbeat after team's latest dud

McDermott referred to the struggles as examples of growing pains teams go through following an off-season overhaul. Aside from bringing in a new coaching staff and front office, headed by general manager Brandon Beane, the Bills purged much of their roster in opening the season with just 24 holdovers from last season.

And that was before Dareus was traded on Oct. 27.

McDermott refused to blame the run-stopping struggles on the loss of one player by saying the Bills were effective when Dareus played a limited role or missed a game because of injury.

The numbers, however, suggest the opposite. In five games Dareus played, the Bills allowed 398 yards rushing, as compared to 657 in four games without him.

Defensive co-ordinator Leslie Frazier couldn't explain exactly what's gone wrong when asked if Dareus' departure was a factor.

"Just two weeks ago, we were third in the league in run defence and boy, we've really fallen off the cliff," Frazier said.

"I just know we have to do a better job of defending the run in what we're doing right now no matter who's out there," he added. "We have guys that are capable of doing it. They've done it, so we just have to get back to doing it."

Offensive co-ordinator Rick Dennison has headaches of his own to deal with in addressing a pedestrian LeSean McCoy-led running attack that has combined for 132 yards in its past two games.

Unable to sleep after the loss to the Saints, Dennison said he called offensive line coach Juan Castillo to focus on plays the Bills do best.

"We need to iron out what we do best and then we'll go from there," Dennison said, before being asked if the call indicated any increased level of urgency on his part. "I don't think it was any more (urgency), it was just resting on me after what happened. Tough day at the office."

___

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press