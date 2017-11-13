With Haden hurting, Steelers turn to Coty Sensabaugh

Haden and Mitchell are important parts of a secondary that is second in the league in yards passing allowed. Yet the Steelers did just fine without them while scoring the final 17 points after spotting Indianapolis a 17-3 lead. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 5 of 11 passes for 91 yards after halftime, and 61 of those came on a touchdown throw to Chester Rogers just over two minutes into the third quarter. Rogers zig-zagged his way to the end zone, and Mitchell left the field limping after slamming into Hilton while trying in vain to bring Rogers down.

That was the last big play by the Colts' passing game as a rejuvenated Steelers' pass rush helped take some of the pressure off Sensabaugh and Golden. Pittsburgh sacked Brissett twice in the second half and forced him to throw early or tuck the ball and run on a handful of other snaps. That included a flip to tight end Jake Doyle that ended up in the hands of Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier that set up the tying score.

If the Steelers can be just as disruptive in the pocket going forward, they like their chances regardless of who is — or isn't — playing in the secondary.

"We got to get ourselves in more ... situations where we can light our hair on fire and get to the quarterback," defensive end Cam Heyward said.

And for all his mobility, Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is gettable. He's been sacked 10 times over the last four games, though it's hardly slowed down the Titans, who like the Steelers are on a four-game winning streak.

Mariota and Tennessee have the Steelers' attention. That can only be a good thing for a team that spent most of the first half Sunday sleepwalking following a bye week. Pittsburgh woke up in time to avoid another baffling road loss; the victory brought a sense of relief but nothing more for a team with designs on playing into February.

"We know how we want to play, and at the end of the day we know we're not happy with how we played," Heyward said. "Our standards are pretty high."

NOTES: TE Vance McDonald (ankle) and LB James Harrison (back) did not participate in the team's light workout Monday. ... QB Ben Roethlisberger, CB William Gay, G Ramon Foster and WR Darrius Heyward-Bey participated on a limited basis.

