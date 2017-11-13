LA Chargers QB Rivers reports possible concussion symptoms

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is in the NFL's concussion protocol after experiencing possible symptoms of a head injury, endangering his streak of 194 consecutive starts since 2006.

Rivers told the Chargers about his symptoms Monday after they returned from a 20-17 overtime loss in Jacksonville, coach Anthony Lynn said.

The Chargers (3-6) are still hopeful Rivers can play on Sunday when they host the Buffalo Bills, but they will be cautious with the health of one of the most durable quarterbacks in NFL history.

"He needs to pass the test first," Lynn said. "If he's not healthy, we do not want him on the field. But if he's healthy and ready to go, then (he'll play)."

Rivers wasn't sacked by the Jaguars, but he was hit five times and pressured regularly. Lynn wasn't certain when Rivers was hurt, but the quarterback took a big shot when he threw a long interception in overtime.

Rivers is the foundation of the franchise that moved to the Los Angeles area this year. He spent his first two NFL seasons as the understudy for Drew Brees, but the North Carolina State product has started every game in the regular season and the playoffs for the Chargers since he became their starting quarterback in the 2006 opener.

"I don't even really have an experience with him not being out there," said tight end Antonio Gates, Rivers' teammate since 2004.

"I'm pretty sure they'll go through the right steps in the protocols to try to get him back on the field. His health is the main concern. ... That's speaking from a personal standpoint as a friend, just making sure he's healthy enough to go out and play and help us win."

With 185 straight regular-season starts and nine playoff starts, Rivers has the fourth-longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history.

Brett Favre set the NFL record with 321 starts from 1992-2010. Peyton Manning made 227 consecutive starts from 1998-2011, while the New York Giants' Eli Manning has a still-active streak of 220 straight starts since November 2004.