Pelicans' Rondo active vs. Hawks

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have listed veteran guard Rajon Rondo as available to play for the first time this season in Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Rondo has been sidelined since preseason with a core muscle injury that required surgery. His rehabilitation was expected to take four to six weeks.

Rondo, who is entering his 12th NBA season out of Kentucky, was acquired as a free agent this off-season.

During training camp, he was expected to start in the backcourt alongside Jrue Holiday.