Murphy's 23 helps No. 14 Minnesota past Providence 86-74

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jordan Murphy had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 14 Minnesota outlasted Providence 86-74 on Monday night.

Murphy scored 15 points in the second half, leading the Gophers back from a three-point halftime deficit. Nate Mason added 17 points and Amir Coffey finished with 15.

The Gophers tied it up 55-55 in the second half, then used a 23-11 run to take control.

Minnesota had just six assists on 30 made baskets, but they made up for it by dominating on the inside. The Gophers outscored Providence 40-26 in the paint and held a 38-31 rebounding edge.

Kyron Cartwright and Nate Watson led the Friars with 12 points apiece.

The Friars had no answer for Murphy, who caught the ball deep and was able to weave his way to the rim at will in the second half.

Minnesota's inside play helped mask a difficult shooting night from the outside. The Gophers were 5 of 17 from the 3-point line for the game, but four of those makes came in the second half.

Providence also had 13 turnovers that led to 17 Minnesota points.

The Golden Gophers started fast, quickly taking 12-2 lead. But the Friars stayed close, going 5 for 9 from the 3-point line and getting 16 points from their reserves in the first half.

Minnesota was cold from beyond the arc, going just 1 for 10 from in the opening 20 minutes. Its offence stalled because of it, leading to a stretch of more than five minutes without a field goal.