Rice transfer Koulechov shines in debut with No. 8 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Egor Koulechov scored 34 points, hitting six 3-pointers in his Florida debut, to lead the eighth-ranked Gators to a 116-74 victory against Gardner-Webb in the team's season opener Monday night.

Koulechov, a graduate transfer from Rice, broke the school record for most points in a debut. Tom Baxley held the previous mark, scoring 32 points against Rick Barry and Miami in 1962. Florida ended up losing that game after Baxley fouled out in overtime.

Koulechov and the Gators had no issues against Gardner-Webb (0-2). Koulechov added five rebounds and five assists.

Florida hit 10 3-pointers in the first half, including five by Koulechov. He drained consecutive treys from the corner to put the Gators up 34-19 early. The newcomer nicknamed "Three-gor" had 23 points at the break.