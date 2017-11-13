Colson, Pflueger notch double-doubles as Notre Dame rolls

Junior Robinson, the Mount's 5-foot-5 senior guard, led the visitors with 14 points, but had just two after halftime. Freshman Bobby Planutis added 11 points and seven boards.

Mount St. Mary's led 23-20 with 6:23 to go in the first half, before ND went on an 11-0 run ignited by Colson's offensive-rebound slam at the 5:56 mark.

Plueger added back-to-back steals for baskets as part of that spurt and Notre Dame never relinquished the lead.

POWER IN THE PAINT

Notre Dame ruled inside, and it wasn't just Colson. The Irish finished with a 44-18 advantage in paint points.

They also had 11 second-chance points and closed with a 39-29 rebounding edge overall.

We thought we could beat them up inside and throw it in there," Brey said.

FINE AT THE LINE

The Irish led the country in free throw percentage last season at 80.0 per cent, and Brey figures it's possible to lead again, even with the departures of regulars like Steve Vasturia (91.0) and VJ Beachem (83.6).

ND didn't disappoint him Monday, going 18-of-19 at the stripe.

"I think we can be right there leading the nation again from there," Brey said.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: Even in a first half that wasn't esthetic by Irish standards, they still committed just three turnovers while weathering the Mount's early momentum. It was the second straight game that ND went on to control in the second half, and more of the same figures to be ahead for a veteran unit.

Mount St. Mary's: The young Mountaineers, facing a taxing early schedule, are likely to improve as the season moves along. They're starting three freshmen and a sophomore on the heels of Elijah Long transferring to Texas and Miles Wilson to Miami in the off-season.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame hosts Chicago State on Thursday, before departing for Hawaii and three games Nov. 20-22 in the Maui Invitational.

Mount St. Mary's wraps up a trio of road dates against historically marquee names to start the season when it visits nearby Georgetown on Wednesday.

By Anthony Anderson, The Associated Press