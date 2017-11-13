Drexel downs Arcadia U 95-81 behind Isabell's 22 points

PHILADELPHIA — Tramaine Isabell scored 22 points to lead five Dragons in double figures, made 11 of 14 free throws and handed out five assists as Drexel pulled away early from Division III member Arcadia University to win 95-81 on Monday night.

Troy Harper added 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Sammy Mojica added 13 points with five assists, Kurk Lee had 11 points, and Austin Williams, 10 for Drexel (2-0).

Arcadia's Josh Scott tied it at 2 with a layup, but Drexel quickly pulled ahead on a 10-3 run in which Jarvis Doles made a 3 and led 51-42 at halftime behind Harper's 15 points and on 55.2 per cent shooting from the floor.

The Dragons shot 58.8 per cent early in the second half and led 81-60 after Isabell hit a pair of free throws, and cruised.