Detroit Mercy coasts to 105-82 win over NAIA's UM-Dearborn

DETROIT — Kameron Chatman scored 17 points to lead seven Detroit Mercy players in double figures Monday night and the Titans picked up their first win of the season with a 105-82 victory over NAIA program Michigan-Dearborn.

Chatman was 7 for 10 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers, and hauled in seven rebounds as Detroit (1-1) recorded its third triple digit win over UM-Dearborn since 2013. The Titans shot 53.3 per cent from the field and never trailed.

UM-Dearborn cut the gap to 21-20 early in the opening half with an 11-4 burst sparked by Ashton Curd's 3-pointer but it was as close as the Wolverines got.

Detroit responded with a 10-2 run that included one of DeShawndre Black's two 3-pointers and took a 49-41 advantage into the break, then continued to pull away in the second half.