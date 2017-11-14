S. Dakota downs Bowling Green 88-79 behind Mooney's 26 PTs

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Matt Mooney scored 26 points and handed out five assists and Tyler Hagedorn added 15 points and South Dakota beat Bowling Green 88-79 on Monday.

Carlton Hurst contributed 14 points and nine rebounds for South Dakota (2-0) which trailed 35-34 at halftime. Hagedorn's 3 with 8:28 left to play gave South Dakota a 59-57 lead it wouldn't give up. Later, Mooney made a 3, a jump shot and a layup to extend the lead to 72-61.

Bowling Green (1-1) responded with seven-straight and Dylan Frye's 3 made it 72-68 with 3:57 left. The Falcons never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

Frye led Bowling Green with 23 points, Derek Koch had 15 points and 14 rebounds and Rodrick Caldwell scored 10.