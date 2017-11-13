Teravainen scores 3 in 3rd as Hurricanes beat Stars 5-1

But the Hurricanes went ahead again on a power play at 2:39 of the third, with Teravainen scoring on a rocket from the left point. Staal and Aho had assists on Carolina's first power-play goal this month.

"My goal came on a great play by Teuvo," Aho said. "Then Jordan made a great (centring) pass and I finally got my first one. That felt pretty good. Teuvo was on fire and it was fun to play with him today. Jordan was good. It was a lot of fun playing with both those guys today."

Teravainen made it 3-1 at 6:51 from the high slot, getting the puck past Bishop with Aho providing a screen.

"It's been a struggle with the power play lately and I haven't been scoring that many goals," said Teravainen, who has six on the season. "I just go out and play and try to do my thing, and sometimes the puck goes in. It was exciting when (Aho) finally scored a goal, and I felt good for him. I guess his luck is going to turn around."

Bishop finished with 23 saves.

NOTES: Dallas D Marc Methot missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Carolina RW Lee Stempniak (upper body) was placed on injured reserve after getting hurt Friday during his AHL conditioning stint. ... LW Phillip DiGiuseppe and D Klas Dahlbeck were healthy scratches for Carolina. ... Dallas' healthy scratches were C Jason Dickinson and LW Remi Ehle.

UP NEXT

Stars: At the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, the second stop on a three-game road trip.

Hurricanes: Visit the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

By Mike Potter, The Associated Press