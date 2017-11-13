UNC Asheville cruises past D-III Lees McRae, wins 92-60

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Raekwon Miller scored 14 points, Drew Rackley added 13 and UNC Asheville cruised to a 92-60 victory over Division III Lees McRae on Monday night.

Miller made all three 3-point attempts and Rackley was 4-of-7 shooting and made a pair of 3-pointers.

UNC Asheville (1-1) senior guard Kevin Vannatta added 11 points, and now has 938 career points. Jalen Seegars chipped in 10 points.

Jordan Turner scored 12 points and Juwan Blanton had 10 for Lees McRae.