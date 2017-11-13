McIntosh, No. 20 Northwestern top Saint Peter's 75-66

Nick Griffin scored 19 points for the Peacocks (0-2), who lost 61-40 to La Salle in their season opener on Saturday. Samuel Idowu and Cameron Jones each had 14 points.

"I thought once we settled into the game we gained confidence and we executed," coach John Dunne said. "So I am, I'm proud of my team, for sure."

Northwestern looked sluggish for much of the first half and Saint Peter's stayed close by using much of the shot clock when it had the ball, forcing the Wildcats to work on defence. Saint Peter's also made five of its 10 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes, but Northwestern used its superior athleticism and outside shooting to pull away over the middle of the game.

Anthony Gaines made a layup and connected from long range to run the Northwestern lead out to 54-36 with 12:22 to go. Saint Peter's pulled within seven on Davauhnte Turner's layup with 32 seconds left, but Lindsey hit two free throws to help close it out.

Saint Peter's: The Peacocks shot 30.6 per cent and committed 17 turnovers in their loss to the Explorers, so it was a marked improvement from their performance in their first game. Jones and Griffin each came up with a couple big shots when Saint Peter's got into trouble.

Northwestern: The Wildcats are playing their home games at Allstate Arena this season while Welsh-Ryan Arena undergoes a $110 million renovation. Allstate is about 14 miles away from their campus, and it looks as if the team is still adjusting to what could be a much more subdued atmosphere at home this year. It was a quiet, sparse crowd for the matchup with the Peacocks.

Saint Peter's: Plays Sacred Heart on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Northwestern: Hosts Creighton on Wednesday night. The Wildcats play five games in 10 days to begin the season.

