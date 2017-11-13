Goodwin, Terrell lead Florida Gulf Coast past Siena, 86-53

ALBANY, N.Y. — Brandon Goodwin and Christian Terrell each scored 16 points and Florida Gulf Coast won its 10th straight game on the road, cruising past Siena, 86-53 Monday night.

The Eagles' road streak is the second longest in the nation after Gonzaga' 11-straight road wins.

Goodwin put Florida Gulf Coast in the lead with a pair of free throws three minutes into the game and the Eagles soared from there, taking a 40-27 lead at intermission.

The Eagles shot 33 of 64 from the field (51.6 per cent), including 6 of 20 from distance, and knocked down 14 of 20 attempts from the free-throw line. They checked Siena on 19-of-63 shooting from the field (30.2 per cent), including 3 of 15 from beyond the three-point arc. Florida Gulf Coast dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Saints 48-33.